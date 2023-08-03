Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.60.

Get Amedisys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $92.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,315.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $128.28.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.