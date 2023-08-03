Credit Suisse Group Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $104.00.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $122.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

