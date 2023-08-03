argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $521.59.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $500.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.00. argenx has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

