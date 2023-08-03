Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.3 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,001 shares of company stock valued at $676,179 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.