Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

CIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $287.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

