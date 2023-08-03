Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Raised to “Buy” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $5.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brightcove

Brightcove Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

In related news, CEO Marc Debevoise purchased 14,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,111.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,601.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brightcove news, CEO Marc Debevoise bought 14,945 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,111.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,601.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,318 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $43,800.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,215,251 shares in the company, valued at $24,053,021.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,318 shares of company stock valued at $362,496. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brightcove by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.