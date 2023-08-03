ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $137.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $118.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.78.

ArcBest Trading Down 1.4 %

ARCB opened at $115.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ArcBest has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

