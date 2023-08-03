American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,057,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 265,291 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.