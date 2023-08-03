United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of UG opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

