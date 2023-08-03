StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

