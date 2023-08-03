Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 1,032,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 389.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MLFNF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

