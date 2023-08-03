ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.24.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- How to Invest in Energy
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.