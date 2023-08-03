ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

