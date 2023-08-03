Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mapfre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Mapfre, SA operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

