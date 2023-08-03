MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Short Interest Update

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,541.0 days.

MedPeer,Inc. Stock Performance

MDPEF stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. MedPeer,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62.

MedPeer,Inc. Company Profile

MedPeer,Inc offers services for doctors in Japan. The company develops various medical sites, such as MedPeer, a knowledge management tool where physician members can obtain various information centered on the collective knowledge of physicians; kakari and kakari for Clinic that connect patients with medical institutions, such as clinics and pharmacies; and YoriSoi Care, a service that supports the coordination of discharges between hospitals, nursing homes, and home medical service providers.

