MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Short Interest Update

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,541.0 days.
MedPeer,Inc. Stock Performance
MDPEF stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. MedPeer,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62.
MedPeer,Inc. Company Profile
