MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 440,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.1 days.

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPSYF opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

