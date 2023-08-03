Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 695,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Minera Alamos Price Performance

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

