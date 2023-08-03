Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Rises By 6.5%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Marubeni Stock Performance

Shares of MARUY stock opened at $172.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. Marubeni has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $187.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

