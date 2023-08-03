Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

Shares of MDIBY opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

