Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance
Shares of MDIBY opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.