StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.77. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 63.1% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 818,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 316,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Athersys by 169.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 438.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Articles

