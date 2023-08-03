StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.77. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.85.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.