Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $187.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $166.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron stock opened at $159.69 on Monday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $302.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

