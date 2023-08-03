Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 5,115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Luye Pharma Group Price Performance
Shares of Luye Pharma Group stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47. Luye Pharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Luye Pharma Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Luye Pharma Group
Luye Pharma Group Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, produces, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Lipusu for ovarian and breast cancer; CMNa, a chemical sensitizer for cancer radiotherapy; Tiandida for ovarian or non-small cell lung cancer; Boyounuo, an injection for the treatment of various types of cancers and other solid tumors; and Xuezhikang, a lipid-regulating drug for the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia.
