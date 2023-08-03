Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

LDSVF opened at $11,920.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12,164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11,730.28. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $9,050.00 and a one year high of $12,700.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops.

