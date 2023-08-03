Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $660.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $510.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $518.22.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $530.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

