Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 958.0 days.

LGRVF opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.16. Legrand has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $103.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

