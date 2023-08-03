Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,601,800 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,745,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNDAF opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Get Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros alerts:

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.