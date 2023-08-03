StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

