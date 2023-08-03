China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 86.48% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.