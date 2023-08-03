Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $0.29 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $764,278.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.08.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
