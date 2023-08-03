Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $0.29 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $764,278.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 254,861 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

