Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.1 %

ARGO opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

