Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $317.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.75. The firm has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 25.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Accenture by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

