AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

AXT stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AXT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 116,977 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,562,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 128,838 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AXT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 122.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 572,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

