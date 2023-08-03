Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT at $44.75

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $37.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.