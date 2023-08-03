Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) PT at C$155.36

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$155.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$132.71 on Monday. CGI has a 1 year low of C$100.74 and a 1 year high of C$142.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$137.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$131.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

