AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $25.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Separately, SVB Securities decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AbCellera Biologics

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,364,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,316,000 after buying an additional 6,535,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after buying an additional 2,925,279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 2,078,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $15,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of -0.07. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.