Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $33.96

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.96.

TPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPG Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

