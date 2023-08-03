Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $37.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $35.56 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.