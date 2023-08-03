Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $8.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $7.33 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. Analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

