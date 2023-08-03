Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $37.44

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

