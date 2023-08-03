Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Target Price at $64.00

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

