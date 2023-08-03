Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target at $20.50

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,572,189 shares of company stock valued at $168,783,176 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -279.33 and a beta of 0.46.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.