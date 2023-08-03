Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target at $20.50

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -279.33 and a beta of 0.46.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
