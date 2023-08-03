Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $78.90

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.90.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.