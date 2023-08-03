Brokerages Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target at $76.03

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

AIBRF stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. AIB Group has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

