Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $13.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWA. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 181.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 105,899 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

