Brokerages Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Target Price at $12.38

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $188,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $188,018.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 60,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $69,427.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.68 on Monday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

