BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $34.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,575,976 shares of company stock valued at $53,564,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4,498.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 541,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $32.00 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.93.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

