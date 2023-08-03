Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $26.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

TALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $336,790.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at $203,671,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 54.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Talos Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

