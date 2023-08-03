Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $13.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Braskem
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
Braskem Stock Performance
NYSE:BAK opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Braskem has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $14.76.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.52. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.