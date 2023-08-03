Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $13.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Braskem alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Braskem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Braskem by 111.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Braskem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAK opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Braskem has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.52. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.