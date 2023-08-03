Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target at $13.86

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $10.75 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $619.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 150.01%.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
