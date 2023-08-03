Piper Sandler Boosts WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $30.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.5 %

WesBanco stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In related news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $592,430. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $19,533,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,356,000 after buying an additional 106,068 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in WesBanco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 93,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

