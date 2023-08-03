Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.76.

Workday stock opened at $229.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.96 and its 200 day moving average is $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Workday by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

